Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $59.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

VNOM opened at $48.33 on Monday. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 166,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Viper Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,441,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Viper Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

