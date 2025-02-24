Viant Technology (DSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $83.97 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.23 and a beta of 1.01. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Insider Transactions at Viant Technology

In related news, Director Max O. Valdes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,400.52. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $267,967.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,727,786.24. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,352 shares of company stock worth $1,030,720. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.