Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.74 and last traded at $90.30. 7,193,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 10,085,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after buying an additional 308,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,379,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

