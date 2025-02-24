Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,600,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $13,693,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $10,120,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 367,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,264.79. The trade was a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

