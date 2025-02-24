Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Flywire by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $17.64 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

