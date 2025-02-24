Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 482.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,432,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $4,716,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $283.89 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.