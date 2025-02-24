Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 584.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.95.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

