Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,015.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,436. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

