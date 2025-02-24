Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,304,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 51.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,289.58. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $320,683.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,588.81. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $42.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.