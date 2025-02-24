Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 881 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 221.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %
FIS opened at $69.95 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.
Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.
Fidelity National Information Services Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
