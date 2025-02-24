Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,132,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,186,000 after buying an additional 784,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,630,000 after acquiring an additional 149,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $226.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

