Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $62,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.36 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

