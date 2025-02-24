Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,305,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.51 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.