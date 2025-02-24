Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Lessened by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $347.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $266.99 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.51.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

