Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $217.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

