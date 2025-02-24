Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,863,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,349,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $133.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.30.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

