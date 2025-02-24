Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $416.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.