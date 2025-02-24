Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,891,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 153,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $416.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

