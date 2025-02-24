Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Reduced by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

