Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 161,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 115,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,110 shares during the last quarter. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.