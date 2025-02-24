VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Quartz Partners LLC

Quartz Partners LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

