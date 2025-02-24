Universal Insurance (UVE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $349.91 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Insurance Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $19.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $554.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Universal Insurance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
