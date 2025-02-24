Universal Insurance (UVE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $349.91 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $19.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $554.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $515,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,905,993.64. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 985,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,913.20. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

