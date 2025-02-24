“United Bancorp Declares Q1 2025 Dividend and Announces Special Dividend Payment”

On February 19, 2025, United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBCP) declared the company’s dividend for the first quarter of 2025. The company’s Board of Directors confirmed the declaration, which will be payable to shareholders of record on March 10, 2025.
The cash dividend for Q1 2025 has been set at $0.1825 per share. This signifies a significant increase of $0.01 or 5.8% in comparison to the cash dividend disbursed in the first quarter of the previous year. Moving forward, this new level implies an annual regular cash dividend of $0.73 per share, yielding an attractive forward yield of 5.6% based on the company’s market value at the end of the last quarter.
With the inclusion of this special dividend payment, United Bancorp, Inc. is set to disburse cash dividends totaling $0.9050 per share for the current year, providing a positive outlook to its investors.
At the close of 2024, United Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio, reported total assets amounting to $820.8 million and total shareholder’s equity of $67.6 million. The company’s banking network extends through Ohio counties and West Virginia under a single bank charter, Unified Bank. United Bancorp Inc. is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United Bancorp’s 8K filing here.
About United Bancorp
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Bancorp
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum