Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $245.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

