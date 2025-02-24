Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 617.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period.

NYSE:TRU opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $113.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

TransUnion declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,590 shares of company stock worth $654,218. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

