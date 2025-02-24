Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after buying an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,939,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,182,000 after buying an additional 3,506,886 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,745,000 after buying an additional 2,606,950 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,490,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Shares of EW opened at $73.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

