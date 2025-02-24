Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned 0.05% of YETI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in YETI by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of YETI by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of YETI by 209.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

YETI stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

