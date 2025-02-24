Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.