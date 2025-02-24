Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned 0.06% of Verra Mobility as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,065,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,310,000 after buying an additional 941,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,463,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,743,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,234,000 after buying an additional 357,078 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,938,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,904,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

VRRM stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

