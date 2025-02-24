Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $1.55 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. This trade represents a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,000 shares of company stock worth $67,945,181. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $109.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 297.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $111.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 832.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

