Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys New Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 802.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stantec by 30.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter valued at $211,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Stantec by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42.

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.