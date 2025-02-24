Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $6.61 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.