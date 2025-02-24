Ultrapar Participações (UGP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 0.9 %

UGP stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGP. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.