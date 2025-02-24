Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

