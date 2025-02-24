U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE USPH opened at $83.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on USPH. Citizens Jmp upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

