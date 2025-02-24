U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE USPH opened at $83.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
