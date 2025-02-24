Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

NYSE:TGI opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.51. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 191,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Triumph Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

