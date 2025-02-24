Tristel (LON:TSTL) Releases Earnings Results

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tristel had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Tristel Price Performance

Shares of Tristel stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.56) on Monday. Tristel has a one year low of GBX 324 ($4.10) and a one year high of GBX 572.50 ($7.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 390.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 411.15. The stock has a market cap of £171.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.75.

About Tristel

