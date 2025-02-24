TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 141,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 53,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

TriStar Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

