TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.43 and last traded at $67.06, with a volume of 101326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in TriNet Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.