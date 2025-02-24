Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Lowered by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 179,774 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.05% of Trimble worth $180,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 676,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 743,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after buying an additional 30,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Trimble Stock Down 2.4 %

Trimble stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

