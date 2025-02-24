Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 42.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 7,976.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 143,653 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 39.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vertiv by 190.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $214,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

