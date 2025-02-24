Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 951 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,636 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $51.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

