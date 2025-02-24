Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 870,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after buying an additional 520,633 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Baxter International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,154,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,841,000 after purchasing an additional 208,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,156,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,022,000 after purchasing an additional 170,776 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Baxter International by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 273,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -53.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

