Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 252 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746,852 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,573,000 after buying an additional 4,807,662 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 723.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,864,000 after buying an additional 2,821,642 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,531,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,491,000 after buying an additional 1,847,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,350,000 after buying an additional 1,796,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of USB opened at $45.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

