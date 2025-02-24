Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,453,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,280,000. Fairway Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,191,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

