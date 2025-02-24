Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,236 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 746,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 632.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 81,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.60 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.