Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

