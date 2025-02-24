Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 2,976.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vontier by 37.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $37.76 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

