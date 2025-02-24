Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,021 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

BATS:GSEW opened at $79.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a market cap of $770.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

