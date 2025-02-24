Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Announces Earnings Results

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Topgolf Callaway Brands updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,638,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,323. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MODG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

